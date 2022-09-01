AfterSchool HQ receives honor

Darye Henry views AfterSchool HQ’s mission to help parents get their kids involved in after-school programs.

“We do that with our software platform that allows parents to find, register and pay for these programs,” Henry said. “Because of that, it increases participation among students in these programs. Our goal is to get access to more educational opportunities and then enable them to explore different career options.”

Henry, a Fishers resident, and San Pathak are co-founders of AfterSchool HQ. Henry serves as chief executive officer and Pathak as chief operations officer.

AfterSchool HQ was recently honored as one of 22 businesses of the inaugural Hoosier Business in Action cohort. Each business represents part of a historically underrepresented population of either minority, women, veteran or individual with disability ownership. Indiana’s first-ever Chief Equity Officer Karrah Herring hosted the reception.

“It’s great to be recognized at the state level,” Henry said

Although it’s a for-profit business, Henry said the company’s focus is on impact, specifically in education.

“We want to help students find their path,” Henry said. “Me and San were able to find our career path through these types of programs when we were young.”

Henry said his company serves a number of different areas but is working specifically with Indianapolis Public Schools.

“We’ve served (IPS) since 2018 but this year we are rolling out to all their schools, while also partnering with a lot of organizations in central Indiana to help provide more after-school program options,” Henry said. “That includes a lot of students who are underprivileged.”

Henry went to IPS school, graduating from Tech High School. Pathak is from Maryland.

However, Henry said it serves all students to give parents more choices for programs. Henry said they do serve other schools outside the state.

“We’ve also worked with Marion County Commission On Youth and created a directory called the Indy Summer Youth Programs Directory,” Henry said. “We’ve made that happened online. They are able to go through a marketplace for programs that fit their kids.”

Pathak said the company has seven employees. Henry and Pathak have technical backgrounds and have worked with other nonprofits.

For more, visit afterschoolhq.com.