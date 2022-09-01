Current Publishing
You are at:»»»AfterSchool HQ receives honor
San Pathak speaks about AfterSchool HQ.

AfterSchool HQ receives honor

0
By on Fishers Community

Darye Henry views AfterSchool HQ’s mission to help parents get their kids involved in after-school programs.

“We do that with our software platform that allows parents to find, register and pay for these programs,” Henry said. “Because of that, it increases participation among students in these programs. Our goal is to get access to more educational opportunities and then enable them to explore different career options.”

Henry, a Fishers resident, and San Pathak are co-founders of AfterSchool HQ. Henry serves as chief executive officer and Pathak as chief operations officer.

AfterSchool HQ was recently honored as one of 22 businesses of the inaugural Hoosier Business in Action cohort. Each business represents part of a historically underrepresented population of either minority, women, veteran or individual with disability ownership.  Indiana’s first-ever Chief Equity Officer Karrah Herring hosted the reception.

“It’s great to be recognized at the state level,” Henry said

Although it’s a for-profit business, Henry said the company’s focus is on impact, specifically in education.

“We want to help students find their path,” Henry said. “Me and San were able to find our career path through these types of programs when we were young.”

Henry said his company serves a number of different areas but is working specifically with Indianapolis Public Schools.

“We’ve served (IPS) since 2018 but this year we are rolling out to all their schools, while also partnering with a lot of organizations in central Indiana to help provide more after-school program options,” Henry said. “That includes a lot of students who are underprivileged.”

Henry went to IPS school, graduating from Tech High School. Pathak is from Maryland.

However, Henry said it serves all students to give parents more choices for programs. Henry said they do serve other schools outside the state.

“We’ve also worked with Marion County Commission On Youth and created a directory called the Indy Summer Youth Programs Directory,” Henry said. “We’ve made that happened online. They are able to go through a marketplace for programs that fit their kids.”

Pathak said the company has seven employees. Henry and Pathak have technical backgrounds and have worked with other nonprofits.

For more, visit afterschoolhq.com.


More Headlines

Carmel-based Element Three earns Business in Action honor Building a brand: New name reflects Carmel remodeling company’s growth, roots Hamilton Southeastern apologizes for “Defund the Police?” poster in classroom of fallen officer’s brother Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into “Defund the Police?” poster incident Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville receives $50K grant Getting in step: Pride of Westfield marching band to perform “The Dark Horse”
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact