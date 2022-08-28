Opera in the Park set for Garfield Park

Current Publishing
Highlighting the 48th Indianapolis Opera Season, the fifth annual Opera in the Park performance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park. 

The evening will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music celebrities, with concert hosts opera superstar Angela Brown and conductor Alfred Savia, alongside musical guests, pianist Joshua A. Thompson (“Sock Joplin”) and saxophonist Jared Thompson.

Internationally acclaimed baritone Daniel Narducci will also take the stage, along with this season’s talented resident artists and Indianapolis Opera Chorus. 

“You always get a little bit of everything,” Brown said. “It’s something for everyone to enjoy. You have musical theater. Jared brings the jazz because he has (his band) Premium Blend and Joshua is a classical pianist in his own right. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Indianapolis Youth Orchestra will make their Opera in the Park debut in a special opening fanfare commemorating 9/11. 

Admission is free but attendees are asked to consider a suggested donation of at least $10 per person to support the Indianapolis Opera. The donation will continue Indianapolis Opera’s community outreach programs such as Opera in the Park and Sundays at the Basile.


