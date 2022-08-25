Current Publishing
Class 101 celebrated its new space with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 18. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Bostrom with PMG)

Class 101 relocates to new Carmel space

By Sammy Bredar

Class 101, a national brand that helps students plan and apply for college, has relocated its Carmel office.

Previously located in Yeager’s Carmel Office Suites on Carmel Drive, Class 101 is now operating at 20 Executive Dr., Suite 1. The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space Aug. 18.

Class 101 provides college planning services for students who are 14 to 18 years old. Experts at Class 101 help students navigate the college application process, including testing, college admissions and financial aid.

Alyssa Stegemoller, center director for the Carmel Class 101, has a personal reason to believe in the company’s mission and what it can provide for students.

“I was inspired to open this business because of my own college story,” Stegemoller said. “I missed out on some great opportunities simply because I didn’t know how to navigate the process. There are so many new and moving parts to college applications, acceptances and scholarships that it can be difficult to keep up with it all. Through constant training, we have become experts. I want to alleviate the stress that can come with this process, help provide students with great opportunities and bring back the fun to college applications.”

Stegemoller, a Carmel resident, said Class 101 is a good fit in her hometown.

“Carmel has always been known for its focus on education and strong academics,” Stegemoller said. “We wanted to bring individualized support to local families and students.”

Stegemoller said Class 101 is working to expand on the east and west side of Indianapolis.

For more information, visit class101.com/carmelin.


