Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Bridgework will temporarily close multi-use trail

Bridgework will temporarily close multi-use trail

0
By on Geist Community

Bridgework will close the East 71st Street trail under Interstate 465 for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Work is expected to begin Aug. 29 and end Sept. 2.

East 71st street will remain closed to vehicular traffic. The detour will be Shadeland Avenue to 75th Street to Binford Boulevard, according to a Clear Path traffic alert.

Cranes will lift large steel beams into place next week over the trail to widen the I-465 bridge. After Labor Day, a trail protection system will be installed to help reduce trail closure time. Pedestrians can expect short delays and changing traffic conditions during installation that is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 6.

Southbound motorists on I-69 will see signs and pavement markings approaching I-465 and Binford Boulevard. Southbound I-465 traffic now exits on right lanes and westbound traffic should stay in the center lanes crossing onto a temporary ramp.


More Headlines

Current Road Construction Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville My Inner Baby files suit against city, temporarily closes store Fishers Sesquicentennial Trail 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 to close Friday evening Carmel in brief — August 23, 2022
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact