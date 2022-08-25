Bridgework will temporarily close multi-use trail

Bridgework will close the East 71st Street trail under Interstate 465 for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Work is expected to begin Aug. 29 and end Sept. 2.

East 71st street will remain closed to vehicular traffic. The detour will be Shadeland Avenue to 75th Street to Binford Boulevard, according to a Clear Path traffic alert.

Cranes will lift large steel beams into place next week over the trail to widen the I-465 bridge. After Labor Day, a trail protection system will be installed to help reduce trail closure time. Pedestrians can expect short delays and changing traffic conditions during installation that is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 6.

Southbound motorists on I-69 will see signs and pavement markings approaching I-465 and Binford Boulevard. Southbound I-465 traffic now exits on right lanes and westbound traffic should stay in the center lanes crossing onto a temporary ramp.