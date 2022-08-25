Current Publishing
161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 to close Friday evening

The 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 will be closed for maintenance Friday evening that will continue through Monday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Motorists should be prepared to take alternate routes starting at 9 p.m. Friday evening as crews plan to perform maintenance on the 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31, which will be closed through 6 a.m. Monday. (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

Workers from INDOT contractor Weddle Brothers Highway Group will be placing a polymeric overlay on the bridge, according to INDOT. The bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Motorists should be prepared to take two detours as a result of the bridge closure. The detours are:

  • Westbound 161st Street to South Union Street to East 156th Street to Oak Ridge Road to 161st Street
  • Eastbound 161st Street to Oak Ridge Road to East 156th Street to South Union Street to 161st Street

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and be aware of workers and equipment when traveling through active work zones. All work is weather-dependent with schedules subject to change, according to INDOT.


