Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers Sesquicentennial Trail

Fishers Sesquicentennial Trail

0
By on Fishers Community

By Cholee Kline

The City of Fishers is celebrating its 150th birthday by kickstarting a yearlong self-guided tour of the Sesquicentennial Trail. Now through June 2023, residents can pick up a passport for kids or adults at six locations,including Fishers Park’s front desk, Hamilton East Public Library, City Services Building, Ohanalulu, Schoolhouse 7 Café and Conner Prairie.

The kid-friendly passport features coloring pages and fun activities. Kids will have to visit at least 10 stops for their passport to be complete while adults will have to visit a minimum of 20.

The passport acts as a map for the trail, displaying all 30 stops where individuals can learn more about the history of the city. Upon arrival at a passport location, participants can scan a QR code where they can learn more about the location or local business at that stop. Their passport will be hole-punched to check off that stop. Once the passport is complete, residents can return the passport to the City Services Building at 3 Municipal Dr. in Fishers for a prize.

Stephanie Perry, assistant director of Community and Public Relations for the city, said about 35 participants have turned in a completed passport since its launch in June. The first 150 individuals to turn in a completed passport will receive a gift card to a local business. Other prizes are available through June 2023.

Local Fishers businesses are also celebrating the anniversary by offering special menu items or products until next summer. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is offering a Fishers’ Birthday Blast ice cream flavor. MashCraft Brewing is offering a special Fishers’ birthday brew.

Perry is very excited for this yearlong celebration and said the trail “encourages residents to get out and explore their city and learn about historic features they might have known even exist.”

For more on the celebration and to register for a passport, visit thisisfishers.com/sesquicentennial-trail.


More Headlines

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration Carmel in brief — August 16, 2022 Current Road Construction Current Road Construction Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact