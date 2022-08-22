Fishers Sesquicentennial Trail

By Cholee Kline

The City of Fishers is celebrating its 150th birthday by kickstarting a yearlong self-guided tour of the Sesquicentennial Trail. Now through June 2023, residents can pick up a passport for kids or adults at six locations,including Fishers Park’s front desk, Hamilton East Public Library, City Services Building, Ohanalulu, Schoolhouse 7 Café and Conner Prairie.

The kid-friendly passport features coloring pages and fun activities. Kids will have to visit at least 10 stops for their passport to be complete while adults will have to visit a minimum of 20.

The passport acts as a map for the trail, displaying all 30 stops where individuals can learn more about the history of the city. Upon arrival at a passport location, participants can scan a QR code where they can learn more about the location or local business at that stop. Their passport will be hole-punched to check off that stop. Once the passport is complete, residents can return the passport to the City Services Building at 3 Municipal Dr. in Fishers for a prize.

Stephanie Perry, assistant director of Community and Public Relations for the city, said about 35 participants have turned in a completed passport since its launch in June. The first 150 individuals to turn in a completed passport will receive a gift card to a local business. Other prizes are available through June 2023.

Local Fishers businesses are also celebrating the anniversary by offering special menu items or products until next summer. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is offering a Fishers’ Birthday Blast ice cream flavor. MashCraft Brewing is offering a special Fishers’ birthday brew.

Perry is very excited for this yearlong celebration and said the trail “encourages residents to get out and explore their city and learn about historic features they might have known even exist.”

For more on the celebration and to register for a passport, visit thisisfishers.com/sesquicentennial-trail.