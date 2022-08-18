Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats

Candidates have started filing for local school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall.

Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 8, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.

Joe Forgey, who currently serves on the school board and was first elected in November 2018, has filed for an at-large seat. He is a retired pediatric dentist and has served as president of the school board for the past two years.

Noblesville residents Misti Ray, Melba Kiser, Chuck Haberman II and Brian Laskey have also filed for an at-large seat, according to the elections office. There are two open at-large seats that will be decided by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.

Kiser, who is retired, has worked in pharmaceutical production, electronic monitoring with microbiology oversight in a food plant and research and development. She said in July that she wants to ensure that tax dollars are giving all students the best education possible.

Haberman, who currently serves as assistant director for economic development for the city of Noblesville, said in a statement that he is excited to be a candidate for the Noblesville School Board.

“I’ve spent the last several years pursuing a deeper connection to the Noblesville community and serving in board leadership roles with the Chamber of Commerce and Ivy Tech that interface with our K-12 education offerings,” Haberman said. “As a recent graduate of the Miller Ambassador program offered by the school district, and as my own children enter Noblesville Schools, I found my driving force is to ensure all of our children receive the greatest K-12 educational opportunity.”

Individuals seeking to run as a school board candidate will be required to turn in all necessary paperwork by noon Aug. 26.