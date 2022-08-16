Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers

The Fishers City Council met Aug. 15 for the first time at Launch Fishers after moving out of City Hall which is expected to be demolished this fall. The council heard plans for new townhomes, approved plans for a new five-story building and heard annual updates to the Fishers 2040 Plan.

At the end of the meeting, a community member spoke and said Fishers isn’t taking enough steps to address climate change, and the council recognized Al and Eley Kuchar, survivors of the July 4 Highland Park shooting in Illinois. The next Fishers City Council Meeting is set for Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Launch Fishers.

What happened: Indiana’s Lennar Homes proposed to build Marketplace Town on the north side of Fishers. The project would be at 135th street and east of Ind. 37.

What it means: If approved, the Marketplace Town would consist of 53 townhouses. The residences would range from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and cost, on average, $400,000. Construction would begin in early 2023. The plans must first go through the Fishers Planned Unit Development Committee and Planning Commission before going back to the city council for a final vote.

What happened: The council passed plans for a five-story mixed-use building on 116th street and Municipal Drive.

What it means: The Alboher Development Co. and Birkla Investment Group LLC. project that was announced Aug. 5 was approved by the council. The $35 million project will have 36 condominiums on the top three floors; office space on the second floor; and retail stores on the first floor. The condos will sell for between $600,000 and $1 million. The project will also add a stoplight to the entrance of the building, creating a four-way stop at the intersection of 116th street and Municipal Drive

What happened: The council received an annual update from Megan Vukusich, director of Planning and Zoning, on the Fishers 2040 Plan that sets goals for land use, housing and neighborhoods, transportation and parks.

What it means: The council was told that of the 231 projects or actions identified in the proposal, 80 have been completed or are underway since the 2040 Plan was created six years ago. Other highlighted projects were the “This is Fishers” blog, the Maker Playground, additions to the Nickel Plate Trail and new life science projects, such as the Fishers AgriPark, a 33-acre park in Fortville that promotes agriculture in Fishers.