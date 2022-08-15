Night & Day diversions – August 16, 2022

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” starts Aug. 18 and runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’

Carmel Community Players presents “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment, the Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont” runs through Aug. 21 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Gov’t Mule

Gov’t Mule will perform with The Main Squeeze at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. For tickets, visit npdamp.com.

The Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers’s concerts are set for 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. For tickets, visit npdamp.com.