Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Homing in on names

Column: Homing in on names

0
By on Grammar Guy

I love being at home. It’s where I sleep. It’s where I write. Home is where I watch Netflix. It’s an amazing place. I would be content to stay at home all the time if it weren’t for the fact that my house isn’t also a coffee shop.

We have some interesting names for people where I live. In the state of Indiana, we’re referred to as “Hoosiers.” My home state, Oklahoma, calls its inhabitants “Okies” or “Oklahomans.” While I understand “Okie,” the “Hoosier” moniker is an ongoing mystery.

This got me wondering: Is there a name for the nickname we apply to people from certain places? Of course, there is! Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). I have written about demonyms before, but I learned about some new ones recently and simply had to tell you about them.

I grew up in Norman, Okla., where its residents are called “Normanites.” Now, I live in Noblesville, Ind., where I hope we are called “Noblesvillains,” but that can’t be right. People in New York are New Yorkers. Folks in Nebraska are Nebraskans. Yawn.

I’m more interested in funky demonyms (and, boy, there are plenty of them). For instance, people in Mexico City are called “Capitalinos,” as Mexico City is the capital of Mexico. Those living in Tangier, Morocco, are proud “Tangerines.” You can’t make this stuff up.

I can’t pronounce the word for people from Utah without yawning; I can’t even type it. They’re called “Utahns,” which just reminds me of a yawn. Sorry for making you yawn — blame the Utahns. Crossing the U.S., residents of Arkansas are called “Arkensawyers,” although many will contend they are called “Arkansans.” For some reason, all I imagine when I hear “Arkensawyer” is Tom Sawyer floating down the Mississippi in a boat big enough to fit two of every animal.

The capital of my adopted home state, Indiana, is Indianapolis. What are people from Indy called? “Indianapolitans”? Indianapolisians”? “Indianapolites”? If I keep thinking about it, my head might explode.

If you’re from Amsterdam, you’re an Amsterdammer. If you hail from Hamburg, you’re a hamburger. Similarly, residents of Frankfurt are called Frankfurters. Those Germans get all the cool meat names.

So, whether you’re a Honolulan, a Fort Wayner, an Oklahoma Cityan or a Providentian, I hope you take pride in the town or state from which you hail and find solace in the place you call home.


More Headlines

Column: Some more semordnilaps Terry AnkerOpinion: Art of word count Rope ‘em, cowboy!: Noblesville father-son duo participate in specialty rodeo event Carmel in brief — August 9, 2022 Number of bidders unclear for Grand Park Town hall meeting attendees share strong opinions on future of College Avenue, proposed connector roads
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact