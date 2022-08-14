GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year.

This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.

This year, GreekFest has been condensed to two days instead of three. It is set for 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W. 106th St., Carmel.

“The goal of the festival is to preserve our Hellenic culture,” said Lenie Tsakonas, who handles marketing for the event. “Indianapolis has a great Greek community that started our church when it was downtown (Indianapolis) before moving to Carmel. We’ll have the usual things like our dancing, food demonstrations, beer, wine and music, and there will be a live band.”

Much of the food will be available inside the church with a new food hall-style concept.

“It helps the volunteers streamline the food preparations,” Tsakonas said. “We’re trying out something new and seeing how it goes.”

There will be grilling outside, but inside will be appetizers, desserts, main entrees and side dishes.

The event will feature gyro sandwiches and other favorites like Souvlaki-style pork and chicken sandwiches and pastitsio.

In addition, there will be Greek salad and pastries.

The Greek grocery store will have authentic Greek delicacies and snacks. A bookstore will sell books about the Orthodox Christian, iconography and religious items. A bazaar will sell Greek items such as jewelry, worry beads, scarves and tablecloths.

The Hellenic Dance Troupe, featuring youth and adults, are set to perform during the festival. Georgi and the Fabulous Grecian Keys will perform Greek songs. There will be ongoing tours of the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Admission is free. Parking is $5 at Holy Trinity Cathedral. There will not be a shuttle this year.

Proceeds from sales benefit Merciful HELP Center and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

For more, visit indygreekfest.org.