The painting “Reynold Farm Equipment - 1955” by Mark Rouse of Fishers is part of the exhibit. (Photo by Less Reinhardt)

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.

The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through Aug. 29 at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Dr., Fishers. The exhibit will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

A free public reception will be presented Aug. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. celebrate the “Second Friday” at the Collaboration Hub. Author Larry Reynolds will sell and sign copies of his books “Widelands” and “The Mudsock Chronicles.” Fishers historian and author Robert Bowling will sell and sign copies of his book, “Wicked Fishers.”

The event will also feature the musical duo David and Pamela Ackerman.

The eight artists who will display art and photographs are Linda Cantwell, Brinton Farrand, Karen Fehr, Brad Fields, Tim Lewis, Rodney Reveal, Mark Rouse and Walt Thacker. The art displays the history of Fishers and Hamilton County and depicts life in small towns in Indiana. Most of the 50 pieces will be for sale.

“Last year, when Fishers artist Mark Rouse came to us with his idea for this exhibit, we could not wait to see where it would take us,” Fishers Arts Council Executive Director Les Reinhardt stated. “With Mark as a member of The Fishers Historical Society board, the partnership for this exhibit made perfect sense. We’re proud to partner with the historical society for this exhibit, along with eight award-winning local artists, and two local authors. It’s a great way to celebrate Fishers’ Sesquicentennial in the Collaboration Hub.”

