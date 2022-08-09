Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield council OKs appropriation for library

Westfield council OKs appropriation for library

0
By on Westfield Community

City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building.

The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build a 55,000-square-foot building in downtown Westfield. City council member Scott Willis recused himself from voting on the matter.

Officials plan to break ground on the project this fall and expect to have the building, which will be located at the southwest corner of Park and Poplar streets, completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Westfield Washington Public Library Executive Director Sheryl Sollars told the council that she was seeking an additional appropriation to spend the proceeds of the sale from the current building to purchase the land for the new library building.

The new building will also have township office space available and will feature a community room with capacity for 200 people, officials said previously. The library is covering its construction and land costs with a $16.7 million general obligation bond.

The township’s portion is not to exceed $5.2 million and is being funded through a build-operate-transfer contract that allows the project to be built without impacting residents’ tax bills.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

A new chapter: Library, township collaborate on expansion project in downtown Westfield Westfield City Council approves historic preservation commission, ARPA funds for nonprofits  Fishers City Council OKs lease for arts and municipal complex Lawrence council OKs $250K for street projects, proposes vehicle inspection fees Current Road Construction Current Road Construction
Share.