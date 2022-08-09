Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023

The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 individuals who live or work in Hamilton County to take part in its 10-month community leadership program.

The Class of 2023 is:

• Ramona Adams — The Center for the Performing Arts

• Ali Alvey — Beaver Gravel

• Stephanie Amick — Agape Therapeutic Riding

• Ed Bukovac — Citizens Energy Group

• Jamar Cobb-Dennard — Indiana Business Advisors

• Todd Crosby — Eli Lilly and Company

• Christi Crosser — Nova 29, LLC

• John DeLucia — Citizens State Bank

• Dustin Dixon — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

• Laurie Dyer — T&T Sales and Promotions, Inc.

• Brad Fruth — Becks Hybrids

• Roz Harris — Fit Chicks

• John Helling — Hamilton East Public Library

• Taylor Hollenbeck — Indiana Office of Technology

• Sam Hughes — Church Church Hittle + Antrim

• Dave Hyatt — Riverview Health

• Mindy Konrath — Prevail

• Travis Lovett — Krieg DeVault LLP

• John Mann — Noblesville Police Department

• Harley McCorkle — Duke Energy

• Kathryn McLaughlin — Community Health Network

• Brian Millis — ADVISA

• Jennifer Neher Sommers — Conner Prairie

• Kathy Pelletier — The Children’s TherAplay Foundation, Inc.

• Jennifer Penix — Carmel Education Foundation

• Stephanie Perry — City of Fishers

• Julie Pettypool — Browning

• Anita Rogers — Hamilton County Community Foundation

• Steven Rushforth — Hamilton County Government

• Jack Russell — OneZone Chamber of Commerce

• Jen Sacheck — Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

• Sarah Shields — Terry & Gookins, LLC

• Bailey Spitznagle — City of Westfield

• Dr. Jennifer Wheat Townsend — Noblesville Schools

• Leah York — Talbott Talent

Each year, HCLA selects participants through a highly competitive application process. Class members are selected based on their community engagement, desire to learn and grow through the HCLA program, and passion for making an impact through leading and serving in Hamilton County.

Karen Radcliff will serve HCLA as the Class of 2023 dean.

HCLA will kick off its Class of 2023 cohort experience in mid-August with a two-day opening retreat.