Snapshot: Stuff the Bus provides more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies 

School supplies donations filled a school bus at the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation’s July 16 Stuff the Bus event at the Noblesville Walmart. Volunteers took the donations and filled more than 400 backpacks with the supplies to distribute to families in the district. The project took more than 125 volunteers and multiple events throughout the week to complete. People who weren’t able to donate supplies to the drive can support the School Supply Drive Fund at noblesvilleschoolseducationfoundation.org/donate/.
