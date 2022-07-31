Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living  

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon.

Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville.

“We have grown the Hoosier Village campus in Zionsville significantly over the last seven years,” Dattilo said.

BHI recently added two neighborhoods to the Zionsville campus with duplex and single-family homes, ranging in size from 2,000 to 4,500 square feet. The homes are designed for empty nesters or recent retirees with active lifestyles.

Hoosier Village has four independent living neighborhoods, an independent apartment complex, two assisted living apartment complexes and a memory care building. It also has added amenities to the campus, such as outdoor park space, community gardens, dog parks, an indoor pool and fitness center, pickleball courts and outdoor picnic and recreation spaces.

Dattilo said many Hoosier Village residents reside at the campus for the rest of their lives.

“We accommodate folks with a variety of needs, whether they are completely independent or require some assistance like memory care or skill care,” he said. “(Residents) may take advantage of multiple services throughout their continuum during (their residency).”

Dattilo said Hoosier Village is so popular that a person wishing to live there spends an average of four years on a wait list. Dattilo said BHI is in the midst of “significant master land use planning” to accommodate the growth.

“We are trying to determine what the next stage of our growth is going to be,” Dattilo said. “We do have several acres remaining for development – acreage on both sides of Zionsville Road and a lot of acreage remaining on our original campus. So, we will continue to develop new neighborhoods and expand our offerings to accommodate the growth in this market going forward.”

Dattilo said nearly 750 residents live in Hoosier Village.

In addition to Hoosier Village’s Zionsville campus, BHI also owns Golf Club of Indiana in Whitestown. Hoosier Village residents are encouraged to play at the club.

Dattilo said BHI continues to evaluate what senior living means to most people. He said senior living is more than just assisted living and skilled care.

“It’s very much an active lifestyle that any of us would enjoy,” he said. “So, we are looking to add the same types of amenities and services that people would find in the general community.”

Dattilo said active retirement options such as Hoosier Village are an asset to Zionsville.

“I really believe it is probably the nicest, most advanced retirement community in the Midwest,” he said. “Our campus is extremely large. It offers a lot of room for people to be involved in a lot of different activities. To me, it’s something that makes Zionsville an even more desirable location for people to live in.”

For more, visit hoosiervillage.com.