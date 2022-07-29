3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center

The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Aug. 1 will ask the Carmel City Council for approval to spend up to $3 million to purchase land east of the Indiana Design Center for a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant and office space and 12 adjacent townhomes.

The redevelopment at 111 S. Range Line Rd. would be a public private partnership between the CRC and LOR Corporation, an Indianapolis-based commercial real estate company and developer. Huse Culinary is planning to open 1933 Lounge, a lounge and restaurant concept, as the anchor on the first floor of the 43,000-square-foot building. The top two floors will include office and mixed-use space.

Three-story townhomes with rooftop patios are proposed on the eastern portion of the site.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Carmel and bring this development to life,” stated Adam Hill, LOR CEO. “This will bring a much-needed redevelopment to the two-acre parcel, which has been underutilized for many years. The location is perfect and surrounded by many other great projects in the area.”

Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary, said he has been looking to expand his company’s presence in Carmel for two years.

“When LOR brought this opportunity and location to us, we immediately knew it was ideal,” Huse stated. “We are thrilled to bring the 1933’s sophisticated lounge and restaurant atmosphere to Carmel and provide our guests with professional service while serving our signature menu items.”

1933 Lounge has locations in Fishers and downtown Indianapolis. Other Huse Culinary restaurants are St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s and The HC Tavern + Kitchen.

Funds for the CRC purchase would come from 2021 Redevelopment District Bonds. The council requires the CRC to receive council approval when the bonds are used to purchase properties that cost $50,000 or more. Existing structures on the parcels would be demolished.

The city council will discuss the potential purchase at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Carmel City Hall.