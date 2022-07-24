Hamilton Southeastern school board approves lighting contract, general obligation bonds

The softball and baseball fields at Hamilton Southeastern High School will get upgrades with new lights after the HSE Board of School Trustees approved a bid from a contractor during its July 13 meeting. Other agenda items included fee approvals for foreign language courses at its junior high and high school and issuing general obligation bonds not to exceed $25 million. The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at 13485 Cumberland Road in Fishers.

What happened: The HSE Board of School Trustees approved to award a $809,695 contract to Nugent Electric, Inc., based in Anderson, for new LED lights and light poles at HSE high school.

What it means: New LED lights and light poles will be installed by Nugent Electric, Inc., at HSE high school varsity baseball and softball fields. The bid by Nugent Electric, Inc. was among the lowest of the four bids the district received.

What happened: School board members approved some adjustments to previously approved course fees at its junior highs and HSE High School.

What it means: The fee changes for the 2022-23 school year include an increase at HSE High School for Spanish I because of a textbook adoption and a decrease in consumables, in addition to a fee hike for French V consumables due to increased pricing, according to the district.

The change means there will be a textbook fee for Spanish I for $18.80, while the cost for consumables will drop to $3.15 for the upcoming school year. The cost for French V consumables will be $17.57, an increase from the $13.93 amount during the 2021-22 school year.

Meanwhile, there will be fee increases at Fishers Junior High School, Riverside Junior High School, HSE Intermediate/Junior High School and at Fall Creek Junior High for Spanish I for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the district, the costs for Spanish I for the upcoming school year are $17.59 at Fishers Junior High School ($7.13 textbook costs and $10.46 in consumable costs); $17.45 at Riverside Junior High School ($7.13 in textbook costs and $10.32 in consumable costs); $16.92 ($7.13 in textbook costs and $9.79 in consumable costs); and $16.36 at Fall Creek Junior School ($7.13 in textbook costs and $9.23 in consumable costs).

What happened: School board members approved a resolution to issue not more than $25 million in general obligation bonds.

What it means: The general obligation bonds will be used to cover the cost of capital improvements, maintenance projects and technology hardware based on the district’s 10-year facilities plan, in addition to a 10-year technology plan. The district indicated that because of an increase in interest rates, it is possible it may sell a lower amount of bonds to ensure it maintains its 0.5898 overall debt rate.