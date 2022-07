Where’s Amy attended the Indianapolis Opera’s 12th annual Lobster Palooza July 17 at Daniel’s Family Vineyard and Winery in McCordsville. Guests enjoyed fresh lobster flown in from Maine with all the fixings for a traditional New England-style lobster bake. The night included dinner, drinks and dancing to the Dean Martini Band — a wonderful fundraiser benefiting the Indianapolis Opera. For more, visit indyopera.org.

