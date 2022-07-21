New reservoir ready to address potential water shortages

Amid a growing drought in central Indiana, Geist Reservoir has seen water levels drop, and Citizens Energy is prepared to address any water shortages by tapping the recently completed Citizens Reservoir.

Completed last year, Citizens Reservoir is the first new reservoir built in Indiana in nearly 50 years, according to Dan Considine, a spokesperson for Citizens Energy. The reservoir was created by transforming an old limestone quarry into a 90-acre reservoir that is 240 feet deep and holds 3.2 billion gallons of water — about half that of the 1,800-acre Geist Reservoir. The $20 million reservoir is on Olio Road, less than 100 feet from Geist Reservoir.

Considine said if central Indiana doesn’t have substantial rain soon, Citizens Energy will start using the new reservoir to supplement Geist. The dry conditions are the worst Indiana has experienced since in 2012, when Indiana lawmakers created an ordinance banning lawn irrigation.

Although there currently isn’t a water shortage, Citizens Energy is asking customers to conserve on lawn maintenance as much as possible, Considine said. Citizens Energy is asking people to water lawns no more than twice a week — for only an hour or two — with a few days in between.

Considine also suggests watering in the morning before 8 a.m. so that the water doesn’t evaporate in the heat.

“We’re happy to have this new source of supply but we also still want people, if they can, to cut back on lawn irrigation. It’ll also helped their bill,” Considine said. “People forget that’s drinking water that you’re putting on your lawn.”