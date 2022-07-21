Letter: A woman’s right to choose

Editor,

The recent letter by (Indiana House District 32 Democratic candidate) Victoria Garcia Wilburn was a call to action for people she wants to vote for her. Her letter reminded me of some women’s rights of which she is ignorant.

Here’s a list of a few of those rights. A woman has a right to refuse to get pregnant. She has a right to travel to a neighboring, high crime, bankrupt state where abortions seem to be readily available. She has a right to vote, and if her desires are not met by politicians, she also has the right to leave Indiana. Finally, she has the right to read the Constitution, which says nothing about abortion.

Joe Drozda, Carmel