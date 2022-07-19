Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools 

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools 

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor, 

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians. 

The letter writer has completely, perhaps intentionally, misunderstood the issue and the stance of this group by ignoring the key phrase “age-appropriate.” He then compounds his ignorance of the truth by submitting a poorly composed letter to the editor and spewing misinformation without any specific evidence regarding the assertion that Moms for Liberty want the books you cited banned. 

Though this is an opinion piece – and I am a supporter of free speech as written in our Constitution – deliberate lies which hurt any person or group is bordering on libel (the written form of defamation for your edification).

Stephanie Kerr, Noblesville 

 

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: No imprimaturs needed  Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September Scotty Michael Foundation adds Reagan’s Ray of Light retreat to help mothers grieve infant loss ‘Bright Star’ set to shine at Red Barn Need for speed: Carmel High School grad partners with local powersports dealer to advance motorcycle racing career  Zionsville Town council members say accounting software hampers ability to conduct financial business
Share.