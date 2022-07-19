Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – July 19, 2022

‘Honky Tonk Angels’

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Walk-in’ After Midnight’

Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald’s “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Songbook Academy

Songbook Academy’s concert is set for 7 p.m. July 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series featuring Keller & Cole is at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To buy in-person tickets or register for a free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

