Fishers PR, communications agency wins award

A Fishers public relations and communications agency recently received a Best in Show award from the Public Relations Society of America’s Hoosier Chapter.

Communications Redefined won the award June 1 at the Indiana Historical Society’s Eli Lilly Hall during the chapter’s 2022 Pinnacle Awards ceremony, which honors the best work in Indiana’s public relations industry.

Communications Redefined was recognized for its work on the Baalbek Reborn Virtual Tour Launch, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the nation of Lebanon for its client Flyover Zone, said Angela Tuell, principal and CEO of the agency. Tuell said her agency assisted Bloomington-based Flyover Zone with the creation of media articles, social media content and more.

The famous temple complex of Baalbek, the ancient Heliopolis in Lebanon, is one of the largest Roman religious sites in the world. Flyover Zone released an app, “Baalbek Reborn: Temples,” in March 2021 using the latest technology to reconstruct what today’s ruins looked like in the past.

Users can choose to move either virtually through today’s excavation site or through the digital reconstruction of the ancient religious sites, according to a news release. There are 38 stops distributed across the temple complexes presented by the researchers of the German Archaeological Institute, the release said.

The virtual tour is free and can be downloaded on smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops, in addition to virtual reality headsets.

“What’s fascinating about Baalbek is not only the Roman temples, but also its almost 10,000-year history,” said Margarete van Ess, director of the Orient Department of the German Archaeological Institute and longstanding head of scientific research in Baalbek. “As an archaeologist, finds and research results give me images in my mind of what this special place looked like at that time. It’s fantastic that the temples are now given shape in the app and can be viewed by people all over the world!”

Tuell, a former television journalist who created Communications Redefined in 2013, said her agency focuses on media relations, crisis communications, content marketing and more for the clients it works with. Her company also focuses on telling stories to audiences in different ways, she said.

Tuell’s company has previously won the Best of Show award from the PRSA’s Hoosier Chapter five other times, adding that she’s proud of the most recent recognition Communications Redefined received.

“It helps validate the work that we’re doing,” Tuell said.

For more on Communications Redefined, visit communicationsredefined.com/.