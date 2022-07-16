Carmel’s Brews on the Boulevard to make debut July 30

With the emergence of more craft breweries in Carmel, city officials figured the time was right for an event to highlight them.

Brews on the Boulevard, an inaugural beer and wine festival, is set for 3 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd. The event is presented by the City of Carmel, Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail and Allied Solutions.

“We know our local breweries take part in other beer festivals across the state, and we wanted to have our own event,” said Dan McFeely, communications and economic development consultant for Carmel as well as other companies. “Brews on the Boulevard will not only be good for the breweries and wineries but also good for our local retail stores and restaurants who always benefit when we host major events. Another key part of this is that the City of Carmel wants to support our local businesses, which is why we have our music events, arts-related events, the Carmel Caffeine Trail and other celebrations designed to bring visitors to our city.”

Breweries and wineries in Carmel and surrounding areas will serve unlimited samples of beer and wine with the purchase of a sampling ticket. There will be food trucks, Brews & Barrels Trail giveaways and live entertainment.

McFeely said not all Carmel breweries and wineries were able to participate, so some from neighboring communities like Westfield’s Grand Junction Brewing Company and Fishers’ Four Day Ray were invited.

“Because we anticipate a big crowd and we wanted to have a lot of variety, we did reach out to area brewers and wineries to see if they wanted to join,” he said. “They were excited to get the offer and several of them will be coming.”

South of 65 will perform country music from 3 to 5 p.m. Circuit Thursday will perform cover tunes from classic rock to modern hits from 6 to 8 p.m.

McFeely said each participating vendor has the option to sell their products, T-shirts or other items.

“We created the Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much shut down the City of Carmel and most of our events,” McFeely said. “Our original plan was to celebrate the launch with a big beer fest, but that didn’t happen. As restrictions began to be lifted in late 2020, we did a soft launch spread out over two weekends, a month apart, that encouraged people to safely celebrate the local beer, wine and spirits that are made and sold in Carmel.”

VIP tickets are $40, which allows attendees to enter at 2 p.m. Regular admission is $30. For more, visit event.ontaptickets.com/events/brews-on-the-boulevard-7-30-2022.