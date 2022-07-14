Cosner’s band to perform at Feinstein’s

Jeremiah Cosner is eager to introduce his music to a new audience in a cabaret setting.

His band will perform a two-hour set from 6 to 8 p.m. July 20 at Feinstein’s cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

“We will be performing all original songs and plan on surprising Feinstein’s with a few familiar covers they can sing along with,” Cosner said. “This is a great venue, and the first time we played here (June 15) we drew in a collective audience. The hotel offers live music several nights a week, and we are being featured for their Live Local Music nights this summer. (It’s a) great way for Carmel residents to see a new, unique music venue and check out a local original band. The venue reminds me of an upscale New York cabaret.

Cosner said the music is Americana, influenced by the blues and roots rock ‘n’ roll

“It’s a great way to experience the venue and the tickets are $12,” he said. “Hotel guests’ tickets are complementary.”

The band consists of three members, Cosner (vocals, guitar, harmonica), James Ledesma (bass, vocals) and Craig Wiley (drums). The band recorded an album last winter at the Round Table Recording Studio in Broad Ripple. The first single, “Home,” was released in March. “Home” is available on digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple and Amazon. Other track titles from the upcoming album include “American Made,” “Fly Fishing” and “All Night.”

The band members are Carmel residents.

“James and I have known each other now for almost 10 years since he moved here from Los Angeles,” Cosner said. “James introduced me to Craig earlier this summer. The two of them have performed with several other bands locally and have always connected musically. We are looking forward to playing many of the upcoming Carmel events including PorchFest (Sept. 18).”