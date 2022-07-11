Column: How to clean out your closet less

Commentary by Stephanie Grabow

For all of my adult life, at the beginning of each weather season, I would filter through my clothes and decide what to get rid of and what to keep.

And every season I would weed out the things that I hadn’t worn in the months before. I hadn’t worn those pieces because:

They made me feel frumpy.

It was an orphan piece that didn’t go with anything else in my closet.

Each time I put it on, they just didn’t feel right.

It didn’t fit my body right.

It wasn’t comfortable.

It was a point of pride for me that I was so organized and had such a thorough and consistent system.

And then one day I realized it wasn’t that I was great at cleaning out my closet. It’s that I was bad at choosing things to go into my closet! I was buying pieces because they looked cute in the store or in a catalog and not because they looked cute on me.

What a total waste of time and money.

Is this hitting close to home for you? Do you clean out your closet only to fill it up again? Or maybe you have a section of clothes that you don’t wear, but they’re hanging on the rack taking up valuable closet real estate.

The first step to stopping the cycle of buying and purging is to understand what looks best on your unique body. Color analysis is a great first step to understanding who you are and what enhances your natural beauty.

After a color analysis:

You’ll know which colors look great on you and make you feel fabulous.

Shopping is easier and more intentional because you’ll have a plan to help you choose the right pieces for you.

You’ll fill your closet with pieces that are perfect for you.

You can stop purging clothes after every season.

You’ll love what you see in the mirror.

Not quite ready for a professional color analysis? You can take pieces from your own closet and stand in front of a mirror in natural light and observe changes in your face. Chances are that the pieces that you don’t love in your closet aren’t your best colors, and at some level you know that.