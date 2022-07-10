Current Publishing
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville individuals receive awards

Two individuals were honored for their commitment to local youth at the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Area Council awards dinner in April. 

From left, Wendy Casteel, Olivia Morales and Abigail Stutesman pause after Morales received the Most Valuable Program Professional award.

Olivia Morales, a Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville employee, was awarded with the Most Valuable Program Professional award for excellence as a youth development counselor and facilitator as well as a Camp Crosser assistant director and counselor the past eight years. 

“Olivia is true Boys & Girls Club kid through and through,” BGCN Director of Club Operations Abigail Stutesman stated in a press release. “She’s committed to youth development and true to her goal of making sure every kiddo feels included and valued! We’re proud of her accomplishments and can’t wait to see what lies in store for her next chapter.”

From left, Tyler Perdue, Jenna Perdue, Becky Terry, Marilyn Heath and Peter Johnson received an induction into the Indiana Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame on behalf of the late Irv Heath, who was a founding member of the Boys’ Club of Noblesville in 1952.

In addition to Morales’ award, the late Irv Heath was inducted in the Indiana Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame. Heath was a founding member of the Boys’ Club of Noblesville in 1952 and continued to serve the organization in many roles for another 41 years. During his tenure, Heath spearheaded two major fundraising campaigns while guiding the organization through decades of growth. Accepting the award on his behalf were his daughter, Marilyn Heath, son-in-law Peter Johnson, granddaughter Jenna Perdue and her husband, Tyler Perdue.

“It is wonderful to be able honor Mr. Heath for his lifelong commitment to the youth in our community and his passion for the mission of the Boys & Girls Club,” BGCN Executive Director Becky Terry stated. “As one of the founders of the local organization, and because of his vision, dedication and leadership, countless lives have been impacted. Generations of children have had a safe place to call their own, to learn and explore, and to reach their full potential and become the future leaders of our community.”

For more, visit BGCNI.org.

