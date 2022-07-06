Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Noblesville celebrates Fourth of July

Snapshot: Noblesville celebrates Fourth of July

0
By on Noblesville Community

The City of Noblesville held its “Stars and Stripes Forever” celebration on July 4 in downtown Noblesville. The event included a parade and live music by Hairbangers Ball.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Noblesville mayor names therapy dog Luna as Fourth of July parade grand marshal Longtime commentators look forward to July 4 CarmelFest parade  A new home: Westfield Fire Dept. to move into new headquarters in 2023 Hairbangers Ball to return to Noblesville Fourth of July festival Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration
Share.