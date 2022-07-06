Noblesville Police Dept. Chief John Mann, right, walks in the parade with Public Safety Director Chad Knecht. (Photos courtesy of Jenni Backs) The parade was sponsored by Gaylor Electric. Mayor Chris Jensen, right, walks in the parade. Fireworks took place at Forest Park. Hairbangers Ball performs during the Fourth of July celebration. Snapshot: Noblesville celebrates Fourth of July 0 By Current Publishing on July 6, 2022 Noblesville Community The City of Noblesville held its “Stars and Stripes Forever” celebration on July 4 in downtown Noblesville. The event included a parade and live music by Hairbangers Ball. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines Noblesville mayor names therapy dog Luna as Fourth of July parade grand marshal Longtime commentators look forward to July 4 CarmelFest parade A new home: Westfield Fire Dept. to move into new headquarters in 2023 Hairbangers Ball to return to Noblesville Fourth of July festival Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email