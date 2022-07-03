Current Publishing
You are at:»»»City of Westfield takes no action on establishing historic preservation commission

City of Westfield takes no action on establishing historic preservation commission

0
By on Westfield Community

By Matthew Kent

City leaders in Westfield have tabled an ordinance that would establish a historic preservation commission.

Westfield City Council members agreed to take no action on the matter during its June 27 meeting. The proposal was brought to the council in March by Indiana Landmarks Association Vice President Mark Dollase, who described it as an avenue to protect historic buildings or districts in the future.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city of Westfield’s intent would be to “preserve and protect historic or architecturally buildings, structures, sites, monuments, streetscapes, squares and neighborhoods of the historic districts” that would be created if it were passed.

In addition, the ordinance stipulates the commission would have the authority to acquire, gift, bequest or lease any real or personal property. It could also sell, lease, rent or dispose of property as necessary, according to the ordinance.

When the proposal was brought forward earlier this year, residents voiced concern that the commission could result in government overreach. Concerns were also lodged over what the funding source would be for the commission and how much power it would have to approve or deny aesthetic changes within the city’s historic district.

At least one council member suggested waiting to take action on the proposed ordinance, saying the issue comes down to how to protect property owners’ rights.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 11 at Westfield City Hall.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Public weighs in on proposed ordinance to make Westfield a second-class city Westfield council to consider medical campus, bond for Union Square parking garage Westfield Advisory Plan Commission tightens reins on proposed equestrian-themed development Noblesville Common Council hears public’s concerns on Beaver Materials proposal Boone County Council holds special meeting for discussion following justice commission report  Westfield rejects second-class city designation
Share.