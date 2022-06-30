CarmelFest food vendor offerings expand 

By Chris Bavender

CarmelFest is known for its parade, KidsZone, fireworks and, of course, the food. This year, more than 50 vendors will be set up along Veteran’s Way in front of the Carmel Gazebo and around Carter Green in front of the Palladium July 3 and 4.

“We have several new vendors each year, with this year (having) the most vendors yet,” said Jill Gilmer, who has chaired or co-chaired the food vendor portion of CarmelFest for nine years.

Food vendors will be set up in two locations and sell items including elephant ears, chicken on a stick, egg rolls, bison burgers, funnel cakes, tenderloins, Dippin Dots and lemon shake-ups. Gyros, roasted corn, kettle corn, apple dumplings, turkey legs and other items also will be part of the fare.

“Red Frazier Bison and Oriental Grill are back after the pandemic and are ready to serve all those who have missed them,” Gilmer said. “Kona Ice and Dippin’ Dots will be returning once again to keep us all cool in the warm weather. We have some vendors celebrating over 15 years with us. A few new vendors are focusing on new items such as patty melts, poutine, salads, wood-fired pizzas and more.”

Gilmer said some vendors will offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.