Carmel school board OKs $9.5M activity center at Carmel High School

The Carmel Clay School board of trustees voted June 27 to approve an 85,000-square-foot activity center at Carmel High School to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the space as well.

Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building is proposed to be funded through a $27 million bond that includes several other stadium upgrades previously approved by the school board, including a switch to LED lighting and a new restroom, concession and locker room building south of the stadium.

The proposed building would include a full-size football field, with approximately 9,000 square feet dedicated for storage, restrooms and changing areas.

The project is not expected to increase the district’s tax rate.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete by the end of 2024.