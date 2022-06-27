Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attends Center’s season preview party

Where’s Amy attended the May 23 Center for the Performing Arts 2022-23 season preview party at The Tarkington in Carmel.

The event included hors d’oeuvres, spirits and live music before Center for the Performing Arts President and CEO Jeffrey McDermott revealed the exciting and diverse lineup. The Center will present a mix of popular music artists, family themed workshops and activities, a holiday series and the 2022 Celebration Gala featuring Straight No Chaser. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

