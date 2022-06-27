Westfield Rocks the 4th returns for two-day event

The City of Westfield will celebrate the Fourth of July for two days this year. Westfield Rocks the 4th will be from 5 to 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4 at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Last year’s event was celebrated for three days.

According to a press release from the city, Westfield Rocks the 4th features food, music and fun for the entire family. Food trucks, free concerts and a fireworks display will be part of the event.

Jennie DeVoe and Toy Factory will kick off the festivities July 3, and Barometer Soup will perform on the Main Stage July 4. Admission to the event is free, but wristbands are required for the Kids Zone. They can be purchased online or at the event. Wristbands are $10 each in advance or $15 at the event.

The Kids Stage is a new feature this year. Mik the Music Man, magic shows and demonstrations will be presented on the Kids Stage throughout the event. Westfield Welcome has also partnered with the Indiana Army National Guard to have additional inflatables and activities for older kids in the Kids Zone. Bullpen Tournaments will host its College All-Star Baseball Game on Diamond 1 beginning at 6 p.m. July 4.

“We are thrilled Westfield Rocks the 4th continues to grow each year since we kicked it off in 2010. This is a wonderful opportunity for our residents and visitors to connect and celebrate the holiday,” Mayor Andy Cook stated.

Among the returning events is the Frank’s Franks Hot Dog Eating Contest

“It has become a tradition at the event,” Westfield Welcome Director Kayla Arnold said of the contest. “We always have people that look forward to seeing who wins. Participants love to try to take down the reigning champ.”

Interested contestants can sign up for $20 at westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-4th or on site, if spaces are still available. The first person to eat five hot dogs will be the winner.

Fireworks start at approximately 10 p.m. July 4. 191st Street is closed east of Grand Park between U.S. 31 and Tomlinson Road and also at Grassy Branch Road because of a road project. Attendees should use Spring Mill Road to enter the campus.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com.