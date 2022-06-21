Fired up: Spark!Fishers set to kick off summer

By Taylor Dixon

Spark!Fishers will light up the town June 21-25, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. The festival, which was on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is entering its fourth year and will have something for every member of the family.

“I really enjoy seeing the community come together for these events,” said Sarah Sandquist, director of Fishers Parks and Recreation. “Seeing everybody out really kicks off the summer as this huge event, bringing people to the downtown area and the variety of opportunities that we have.”

A free concert by the White River Wind Symphony at the Nickle Plate District Amphitheater June 21 kicks off the event. The symphony will perform a medley of patriotic songs to usher in next month’s Fourth of July weekend.

The annual Spark!Fishers 5K run/walk, which will be family friendly and stroller accessible, takes place June 22. Contestants will race through Fishers and the Nickle Plate District. For pricing and to register for the event, which is open to adults and kids 8 and up, visit Fishers Parks and Recreation website at sparkfishers.com. Younger kids will also be able to get their turn with the Kids Fun Run-30 Yard Dash before the 5K. Registration for that event is $10.

A car and art show will be presented June 23. Organizers expect a record number of cars, with 50 already signed up. Resident artists from the Fishers Art Council will also disply their art.

On June 24, a Bruno Mars Tribute band, Uptown Funk, will perform a free concert on the amphitheater stage.

On June 25, the popular Spark!Fishers street fair, parade and fireworks will be presented. Live music will be performed throughout the day on the amphitheater stage, community stage and the solo stage.

A larger kids’ zone will be set up with separate areas for toddlers and teenagers. The zones will include inflatables, a mobile skate park, yard games, a Ferris wheel and other activities. Wristbands will start at $3. Parents are encouraged to pick them up before June 24 at the Parks office at 8100 E 106th St, Suite 150, Fishers.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and continue through downtown Fishers. The event will culminate with fireworks at dusk.

“I think events like this create a sense of place for residents,” Sandquist said. “They build community, they get people involved. We have over 12 (volunteers) and we’ll log over 1,200 volunteer hours on Saturday alone with Spark fishers and the number of volunteers that we utilize. So even if you’re not coming as a participant, there’s so many other ways to get involved with the events, and that just helps build community.”

More than 100 food and art vendors will be on-site the final day. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site throughout the event.

Shuttles will be available again this year. They will depart from the conference center and drop riders off in front of First Internet Bank, one of the event’s biggest sponsors. Shuttles will run every 10 minutes from 1:30 p.m. to midnight.

For more, visit sparkfishers.com.

Spark Fishers Schedule

June 21

7 p.m. – Free concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater: White River Wind Symphony

June 22

6:30 p.m. – Evening 5K Fun Run through downtown Fishers and the Nickel Plate District

June 23

6 to 9 p.m. – Car & Art Show at the Fishers Municipal Complex

June 24

8 p.m. – Free concert at the AMP stage: Uptown Funk

June 25

3 to 10 p.m. – Street fair in the Nickel Plate District

6 p.m. – Parade

10 p.m. – Fireworks show

JUNE 25 LIVE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

NPD AMP Stage

3-4:40 p.m. – Corey Cox

4:30-5 p.m. – Presentation

5:30-6:15 p.m. – Haley Jonay

6:45-7:30 – Haley Jonay

8-10 p.m. – GrooveSmash

Community Stage at Central Green

3-3:45 p.m. – Wishes Dance Studio

4-4:45 p.m. – Crossroads Dance Indy

5-5:45 p.m. – Academy of Dance Arts

7-7:45 p.m. – Dance Creation Academy

8-8:45 p.m. – Master Yoo’s World Class Tae Kwon Do

9-9:45 p.m. – Terra Hoskins Blues Band

Solo Stage at the Nickel Plate Trail

3-3:45 p.m. – Sweet Tunes Band

4-5:25 p.m. – Rick Matillo

5:35-5:50 p.m. – Simon Mayer (comedian)

6-7:45 p.m. – Typical Summer

8-10 p.m. – Convoy

Parade Route

Public Parking Locations

Shuttle Map