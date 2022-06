Where’s Amy attended the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre opening night of “Antony & Cleopatra” June 9 at The Tarkington at the Center of the Performing Arts. The story, glamorous costumes and sets, along with original music, thrilled the audience. GHDT always has amazing dancing and exciting-themed stories. For more, visit gregoryhandcockdancetheatre.com.

