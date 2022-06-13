Noblesville, Old Town Companies partner on mixed-use project

The City of Noblesville and Old Town Companies are partnering on another mixed-use development. Noblesville Common Council members recently approved an economic development agreement for Midland Pointe, a $72 million commercial, retail and residential project on the western gateway of Noblesville. Next, a zoning ordinance must be passed by the council.

Midland Pointe is proposed at the southeast quadrant of Ind. 32 and Hazel Dell Parkway. It would include 40,000 square feet of high-quality commercial and retail space. The plan includes a variety of commercial uses, such a Crew Car Wash, fuel station, bank and in-line retail. A restaurant with outdoor dining is suggested at the eastern edge for access to the Midland Trace Trail. The southern portion of the development along the Midland Trace Trail would include stacked flats and townhomes.

Mayor Chris Jensen said the proposal fits in with Noblesville’s comprehensive plan.

“Our comprehensive plan in 2020 that was released and updated showed a real need, and importance for, neighborhood nodes to form around the city,” Jensen said.

Jensen said in the previous 2 1/2 years, the city’s economic development has focused heavily on downtown.

“We are now branching out,” he said. “We know the Hazel Dell corridor is an incredibly popular area. The Midland Trace Trail only adds to the popularity of that corridor. To add livable, playable options adjacent to the trail made a lot of sense to us.”

Midland Pointe proposes a trail spur for public use off the Midland Trace Trail, marked by a trail head and augmented by several art pieces. The spur would include an event lawn space, a pond overlook and would lead to The Grove, a park-like amenity intended to augment the Midland Trace Trail with commercial options.

If approved, Jensen expects construction on the project to begin next year. He expects it to be complete before the Indiana Dept. of Transportation widens Ind. 32.

“Now is the time to get investment projects under way on different gateways to add some amenities all over our city,” he said. “Our focus obviously is to look at unique options for Noblesville.”

The development is Old Town Companies’ second active project in the city. Old Town Companies also is developing The Village at Federal Hill, a mixed-use development near Federal Hill Commons.

“The City of Noblesville has an exceptional team,” Old Town Companies CEO Justin Moffett stated in an email to Current. “They are innovative, responsive and prioritize community appropriate growth. Old Town has been fortunate to work collaboratively with them to refine and respond to the vision they have for their city. We started in Hamilton County and it is a privilege to develop in the county seat.”

Moffett said the project’s adjacency to the Midland Trace Trail is its most desirable feature.

“We anticipate the Midland Pointe community will receive the same positive reception as we experienced with past projects we’ve constructed along the Monon Trail,” Moffett stated. “Our team is attentive to what invites neighbors to build relationships, which we believe is the cornerstone for building a true sense of community. An example of this would be our effort to place our leasing offices in coffee shops which offers a greater sense of welcome than just an office where business is transacted. This supports a local business, as well as invites residents into a destination designed for conversation.

The development is a partnership between the city, Old Town Companies and Secure Holdings, an investment banking group.

“We view Midland Pointe as a dynamic, place-making addition to the west side of Noblesville. It’s the perfect place to showcase the best that Hamilton County and Noblesville have to offer,” Secure Holdings President Jim Adams stated in a press release. “We have an exciting partnership with Old Town Companies and together we have the opportunity to transform a dynamic intersection in Noblesville. We are excited to engage with local retailers and unique restaurants and connect them with current and new residents on the west side along the Midland Trace Trail.”