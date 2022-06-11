Carmel in brief — June 14, 2022

Nonprofit county grants – The Hamilton County Commissioners and Councilors are accepting grant applications from Hamilton County not-for-profits for funding in 2023. The program is intended to furnish funding to organizations that provide services in furtherance of county goals and without the providing of these services the county may need to consider the development of such programing. Awards are provided based on application score and funding available. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. June 20. Learn more and apply at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1682/Non-profit-Grant-Application

Engineering scholarship – Stephen Jirgal, a home-schooled student from Carmel, has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship to the Marian University E. S. Witchger School of Engineering. Jirgal will be part of the inaugural class of the university’s new engineering school, and is one of only four students to receive a $10,000 scholarship. Marian University has awarded a total of seven engineering scholarships – a total of $600,000 over four years – to students in the inaugural class of the university’s new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.

Photography contest – The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting submissions for its eighth annual photography contest from amateur photographers throughout the county. Youth and adult photographers can submit up to five entries showcasing the contest theme, “Indiana Conservation in Color.” Digital files and entry forms must be submitted by June 24. Photo entries will be showcased at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair. Entry forms are available at hamiltonswcd.org/photo-contest

Roads to Reconciliation exhibition – Indiana artists who identify as Black, Indigenous or Persons of Color are encouraged to submit work for Roads to Reconciliation, a juried exhibition sponsored by St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Carmel. The August exhibition will feature work celebrating progress on the journey to dismantle racism, as well as work acknowledging the importance of continuing to walk this path with intention and determination. There is no entry fee for submitting work. Learn more at stchriscarmel.org/roads-to-reconciliation.html.

Ben’s Ranch board appointment – Ben’s Ranch Foundation has added businessman Ken Barthuly to its board of directors. Barthuly is the vice president and co-owner of Barthuly Irrigation, Inc. in Carmel. Barthuly will serve a two-year term. Ben’s Ranch Foundation connects teens struggling with mental health challenges to paid internships on farms, stables and equine therapy facilities. The jobs compliment medical therapies by helping give teens purpose and exposure to the healing powers of animals and nature.

Scholarship awarded – Faith Austin, a student at Carmel High School, is one of 250 high school students from across the U.S. to be selected as a 2022-23 recipient of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship. Initiated in 1983 to strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S., the CBYX program is jointly funded and managed by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag. Students who participate in the program learn about German culture firsthand by living with a host family and attending a German high school for a year. Youth For Understanding USA administers the CBYX program in Indiana through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Dept. of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Monon Railroad items sought – The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking Monon Railroad items to add to its collection. The wish list includes a cast iron Monon route souvenir alligator, Monon railroad china dishware and Monon baggage claim tickets. To donate, contact Emily Hanawalt at ehanawalt@carmelclayhistory.org.

CGI to show ‘2040’ – Carmel Green Initiative is presenting a showing of “2040,” a documentary about climate solutions, at 7:30 p.m. June 16 in Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit carmelgreen.org or email mzalon@indy.rr.com.

Weed Wrangles clear invasive species – The organizations of the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are inviting volunteers to help clear local parks of invasive species by participating in Weed Wrangles. During the Weed Wrangle, teams of volunteers, supervised by guides, will locate and uproot unwelcome plants such as bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard, autumn olive, English ivy and winter creeper. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at hcinvasives.org.

Over the Edge participants sought – This summer, adventurous philanthropists will rappel down a 23-story building in downtown Indianapolis – in the name of fundraising for Hoosiers in need. Registration is open for those who want to participate in United Way of Central Indiana’s third “Over the Edge” event, scheduled for Aug. 12 at Keystone Group’s 220 N. Meridian St. Space is limited to the first 80 people over age 13 who register. Participants commit to raising at least $1,000 for United Way’s Basic Needs initiatives, which help provide access to food, housing, transportation and health services. Last year, 73 people rappelled during the event, raising more than $196,000. For more or to sign up, visit uwci.org/ote.

River Heritage Park closed – River Heritage Park has closed for planned improvements as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s Reimagining Parks initiative. Upgrades include wheelchair-accessible playground features, sensory-friendly interpretive signage, ADA-accessible trails and boardwalks with overlooks on the White River and more. The park is anticipated to reopen after construction is completed in the winter of 2022.

FBI offers reward – The FBI in Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Ciera (Locklair) Breland, who has been missing since Feb. 24. Breland, a Carmel resident, was last known to be visiting her family in John’s Creek, Ga., the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month old son and their white labradoodle. Breland’s husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Dept., however, there is no evidence Breland ever returned home. Breland’s last known location was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in John’s Creek at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610, CPD at 317-571-2500.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

United Way looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Four Quadrants hire – Carmel-based Four Quadrants Advisory, a concierge financial planning firm for entrepreneurial dental practice owners, has hired Brian Oakley as event director. Oakley brings more than 10 years of event experience to his new role, including his most recent position as assistant director for events with the Indiana University Auditorium. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs in arts management. Learn more atfourquadrantsadvisory.com.

Indy Reads hire – Carmel resident Toby Stark has been selected as chief development and communications officer of Indy Reads. Stark joins Indy Reads after several years as president of Stark Consulting Group, a nonprofit and corporate consulting agency dedicated to child advocacy, capacity building and program development. She also brings to Indy Reads many years of experience as the former executive director of Chaucie’s Place (now the Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide), a child advocacy organization based in Carmel.

Merchants Capital securitization – Financial services provider Merchants Capital, along with Merchants Bank of Indiana, has completed a $214 million commercial mortgage backed securities securitization of 14 multifamily mortgage loans secured by 24 mortgaged properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction. This is MCC’s second such transaction – last year, MCC secured a $262 million Q-Series transaction, which consisted of 15 workforce housing properties owned and operated by some of MCC’s biggest clients. Unlike the previous transaction, 100 percent of the securities were guaranteed by Freddie Mac and sold to the market. MCC will continue to sub-service the loans in the pool. Learn more at merchantscapital.com.

South College adds programs – South College, which has a campus in Carmel, has added five post-graduate nursing certificate programs and one post-doctoral program designed for nurses to expand skills or move to a new nursing specialty. The new programs are:

Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Nurse Executive Certificate

Post-doctoral Certificate for Nurse Anesthesia

Learn more at south.edu.

500 Mile Challenge – Registration is open for the Indianapolis 500 Mile Challenge, an online fitness program that encourages participants to complete 500 miles of physical activity, the same mileage drivers complete during the Indianapolis 500. Participants also have the option to complete 250 miles of physical activity in the Gasoline Alley 250 Mile Challenge. The challenges, which benefit the 500 Festival, kicked off June 13 and run through Oct. 31. Registration is $65 and includes a shirt, finisher medal, hat and more. Register for either challenge at IndyMini.com/500Miles.

Hospice volunteers needed – Anew Hospice is seeking volunteers to spend time with hospice patients throughout the Indianapolis area. Volunteers visit hospice patients to provide companionship through music, reading, doing puzzles, life review or just being a hand to hold. To learn more, call 317-300-2292 or email ashtondriscoll@anewhosp.com.