Heart and Soul Clinic to conduct inaugural fundraiser 

By Will Riddell

Heart and Soul Clinic’s first ever golf outing, Golf Fore Heart and Soul Clinic, is set for Aug. 22 at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville.

Heart and Soul Clinic Executive Director Lisa Kreag said the Westfield-based clinic decided on a golf outing because it would be a good way to introduce people who might not be familiar with the clinic to their mission. She also said many people enjoy breaking out the clubs for a good cause.

A team of four can participate for $1,000.

A page on the clinic’s website states all proceeds go toward operations and care of patients at the clinic.”

The schedule has not been finalized, but the clinic plans to have registration start at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and play starting at noon on the day of the event.

Heart and Soul Clinic was founded in 2009. Its mission is to provide free dental, medical and mental care to uninsured people. Besides fundraisers, Heart and Soul Clinic relies on grants and individual donations for funding.

Kreag said the clinic is free so that clients can direct their money toward other necessities such as groceries and rent. Sixty-nine percent of the clinic’s clientele is Spanish-speaking. According to Kreag, the clinic always nees volunteers and interpreters.

Golf Fore Heart and Soul Clinic will not be the only major fundraiser that the clinic has this year. The Gratitude Gala, which will include a silent auction, dancing and a band, is set for Nov. 5 at Lucas Estate in Carmel. Tickets are $150.

For more, visit heartandsoulclinic.org.