Thirty lane miles to be repaved in Carmel this summer

About 30 lane miles of Carmel city streets are in line for a fresh coat of paving as the City of Carmel’s $4.5 million summer street paving project gets under way.
Each paving project begins with preliminary concrete and curb repairs that can take a few weeks to complete before the big job of milling the top surface of blacktop and repaving it with a new layer of about 1.25 inches in thickness. Typical, milling and paving projects take three to five days to complete and require lane restrictions.
2022 project list by council district
NORTHEAST
Foster Grove
- Brookshire Parkway from E. Main St. to Briarwood Trace.
- Hazelwood Drive from E. Main St. to Briarwood Trace.
- Briarwood Trace from N. Gray Rd. to its end
- Foster Drive from Brookshire Pkwy. to Foster Ct.
- Foster Court from end to end
- Capri Drive from Briarwood Trace. to its end
- Arden Court from Briarwood Trace. to its end
- Bedford Drive from Briarwood Trace. to its end
- Bedford Court from Bedford Dr. to its end
- Cheval Place from Brookshire Pkwy. to its end
- Cheval Court from Brookshire Pkwy. to its end
- Hazelwood Court from Hazelwood Dr. to its end
- Abbots Place from Hazelwood Dr. to all
- Hazelwood Circle from Hazelwood Dr. to its end
Overture
- Overture Drive from E. 126th St. to Prelude Ln.
- Prelude Lane from Overture Dr. to Hazel Dell Pkwy.
- Opus Drive from Overture Dr. to Prelude Ln.
East Main Street
- East Main Street from Gray Rd. to Keystone Pkwy.
SOUTHEAST
Gray Road
- Gray Road from E. Main St. to E. 116th St.
- North Eyebrow – All
- South Eyebrow – All
East 106th Street
- East 106th Street from Haverstick Rd. to 106th Pl.
- East 106th Street from 106th Pl. to Stratford Pl.
Stratford Place
- Stratford Place from E. 106th St. to Barrington Dr.
River Road / East 122nd Street
- All of 122nd Street
- River Road from E. Main St. to 122nd St.
WEST
Shelborne Road
- Shelborne Road from W. 126th St. to W. 116th St.
West Road / West 126th Street
- West Road from W. 131st St. to W. 126th St.
- West 126th Street from West Road to City Limits
- West Road from W. 126th St. to W. 121st St.
CENTRAL
Newark
- Shoshone Drive from Range Line Rd. to Auman Dr. W.
Carmel Meadows
- Carlin Drive from E. Main St. to Altam Ave.
- Carlin Court from Altam Ave. to its end
- Belden Drive from Altam Ave. to pavement break
- Altam Avenue from pavement break to Altam Ave.
College Meadows
- Bristol Road from Harrow Pl. to Winchester Pl.
- All of Birnam Woods Trail
- Guilford Avenue from E. 101st St. to Chevy Chase Ln.
- Carrollton Avenue from Preston Dr. to Harrow Pl.
- Chevy Chase Ln. from Guilford Ave. to Birnam Woods Trl.
- Preston Drive from Carrollton Ave. to Chevy Chase Ln.
- East 103rd Street from College Ave. to Carrollton Ave.
- Rugby Court from Carrollton Ave. to its end
- Harrow Place from Carrollton Ave. to E. 104th St.
- Winchester Place from Bristol Rd. to pavement break
- Ramsgate Court from Birnam Woods Trl. to its end
- Rutherwood Court from Birnam Woods Trl. to its end
SOUTHWEST
West 116th Street
- West 116th Street from Spring Mill Rd. to Ditch Rd.
Spring Run Estates
- Crooked Stick Lane from W. 106th St. to pavement break
- Crooked Stick Lane from pavement break to end
Guilford Park
- Woodview North Drive from S. Guilford Rd. to McKenzie Pkwy.
- Perkins Street from Woodview N. Dr. to Stansfield Dr.
- Stansfield Drive from Perkins St. to Senie Ln.
- Senie Lane from Stansfield Dr. to McKenzie Pkwy.
- McKenzie Parkway from E. 116th St. to Stansfield Dr.
- All of Scheel Lane