Fishers Rotary Club to conduct golf outing fundraiser

By Chris Bavender

The Fishers Rotary Club will host its second golf outing at 8:30 a.m. June 13 at Hawthorne Country Club,12255 Club Pointe Dr., to support mental health initiatives in the community.

Karmolinski

“The golf outing was started as a way to fundraise and support the Mayor (Scott) Fadness’ #StigmaFreeFishers initiative. This is one of the many ways the Fishers Rotary Club serves to meet community needs,” Fishers Rotary Club President Karen Karmolinski said. “Through partnerships with Community Health Network, Hamilton Southeastern Schools and the Hamilton Southeastern School Foundation, Project HOPE was formed in 2019.”

Project HOPE is a scholarship fund through the HSE School Foundation supporting access to school-based mental health care for students of HSE Schools.

“Project HOPE helps students and their families that do not have resources for mental health services get the services they need,” Karmolinski said. “This is where the Fishers Rotary Club saw an opportunity to partner with these organizations and provide a fundraising event, our golf outing.”

The outing will have 110 golfers. The title sponsor, Community Health Network, will provide an update on Project Hope. Fadness will kick off the day addressing the importance of collaboration and support of mental health initiatives to make strides on prevention of crisis situations in the community.

Last year, the outing raised $20,000.

“The Fishers Rotary Club is proud to be supporting the youth and mental wellness in the Fishers community,” Karmolinski said.  “We hope to raise more than last year.  It is difficult to project because we do a lot of ticket sales and auction items at the event.”

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the Fishers Rotary Club’s golf outing. For more, visit fishersrotarygolf.org.

