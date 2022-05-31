Athlete of the Week : Fishers track athlete leaps to successful senior year

There is no secret to Fishers High School senior Ella Scally’s success.

“Ella is one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached,” Fishers girls track and field coach Sarah Riordan said. “She is incredibly consistent in practice each day, which has helped her regain her strength and speed since having surgery this offseason. It has been a process, and one that she has given to each day. Her success this season, including a school record in the open 400 (meters) and the long jump, has been at the expense of her steady focus and her love for track and field.

“I am excited to watch her finish her high school career, and I look forward to the big things she will accomplish at the next level as she heads to Miami of Ohio (University).”

Scally captured three individual sectional titles, the 100 meters in 12.05 seconds, the 200 meters in 25.26 seconds and the long jump with 19 feet, 1 inch at the May 17 Hamilton Southeastern Sectional.

Scally finished second in the 100 and sixth in the 200 in the 2021 IHSAA State Track and Field Meet.

Scally said she has made the most improvement in long jump this year. She entered the season with a personal-best jump of 18 feet, 8 inches and has jumped 19-4 this season.

“I would love to hit a goal of 20 feet in long jump and I would love to PR (personal record) in the 100 and 200,” Scally saiid.

Scally was a competitive gymnast for eight years.

“When I was 12, I decided to take a break from that, and my parents signed me up for Indiana Storm Track Club because they saw me race a boy on the football field and my 40-yard time was better than his. I fell in love with long jump immediately. Once I started training with the Storm coaches, they had a way of making it fun but also competitive, which I was used to from gymnastics.

“I enjoy challenging myself to be better every time I step on the track, which is important for not only athletics but also life in general. Being the best version of myself is important to me.”

Scally is convinced Miami University will be an excellent place for her to be her best self.

“From the moment I stepped on campus I connected well with the coach/track team. The campus is beautiful, and they have an amazing academic reputation,” Scally said. “It also helps that I am not too far from home.”

Favorite movie: “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Favorite TV show: “You”

Favorite Athlete: Tara Davis