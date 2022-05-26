Fishers police arrest man following extensive robbery investigation

Fishers Police Dept. officers arrested a robbery suspect May 25 in Whitestown following a six-month investigation.

Thomas Wilson, Indianapolis, was charged with robbery, pointing a firearm, intimidation, theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

Officers began the investigation in December 2021 when, shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 19, FPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at the K-1 Speed, 9900 E. 121st St., Fishers.

According to a press release from FPD, witnesses told officers that as they were exiting the business, they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask. The suspect, later identified as Wilson, pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded they give him their money. The victims complied and the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. The victims were not injured.

Wilson is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $200,000 bond.