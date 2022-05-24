Clay Terrace, Gazebo concert series set

The 12th annual Century 21 Scheetz Summer Concert Series at Clay Terrace will begin May 26 and conclude July 21. The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights at The Lawn at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

Prodigy Burger Bar will have cold beverages every evening for purchase, including beer, wine, margaritas, water and sodas. The preshow begins at 6 p.m. on the Community Side Stage, sponsored by Carmel Music Academy

Activities include a T-shirt toss, selfie stations and face painters. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the lawn from Prodigy Burger, Mountain Flower (Popcorn), Goodness Gracious (charcuterie boxes), Lou Malnati’s, Kona Ice Truck, and more. Food vendors may vary per concert),

Summer Concert Series Band Lineup: May 26: My Yellow Rickshaw; June 2: Dave & Rae; June 9: Big Rosco & The Hammers; June 16: Jambox; June 23: Country Summer; June 30: Dwight Lightning and the Conch City All Stars; July 7: Endless Summer Band; July 14: Stella Luna & the Satellites; July 21: Toy Factory. Aug. 4 is set as rain date.

The Carmel Gazebo concert series is held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.

The lineup: June 1: Blair Clark; June 8: The Flying Toasters; June 15: Rick K; June 22: Living Proof; June 29: Toy Factory; July 6: Duelranger; July 13: Country Summer; July 20: The Bishops; July 27 The Doo; Aug. 3: My Yellow Rickshaw; Aug. 10: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra; Aug. 17: 45RPM; Aug. 24: Stella Luna & the Satellites; Aug. 31: Mix Tape; Sept. 7: Blue River Band; Sept. 14: The Nauti Yachtys; Sept. 21: Jai Baker Trio: Sept. 28: Endless Summer Band.