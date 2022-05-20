Community First Bank of Indiana Cuts ribbon to newest banking center

Community First Bank of Indiana celebrated the grand opening and cut the ribbon for its newest banking center at 9333 North Meridian Street, Suite 125, in Indianapolis May 19 in partnership with the Indy Chamber and OneZone Chamber of Commerce. As tradition with all Community First Bank grand openings, the bank presented a donation to a local nonprofit. They donated $2,500 to The Advancement Center for Washington Township Schools by adopting two classrooms and contributing to the teacher grant fund.

“Community First Bank has an ongoing teacher grant partnership with Westfield, Noblesville, and Kokomo school foundations, and we are thrilled as we enter this area near 93rd & Meridian to add a partnership with the local Washington Townships Schools,” stated Romhaad Davis, Business Banking Center manager.

Since its founding in Kokomo in 2003, Community First Bankattributes its steady growth to support for the vision of its unique way to do banking in its communities. The bank is locally owned, locally governed and staffed with experienced bankers.

“While we have great technology, we still believe relationships are built face to face,” stated Robb Blume, the Community First’s Bank’s president and CEO.

Representatives from Community First Bank’s SBA Lending Commercial Lending, Treasury Management and Mortgage Lending teams attended the event.

“We are tremendously excited to be opening our first full-service banking facility in Indianapolis and our fourth new office in the surrounding area since 2019. We look forward to serving the citizens of Marion County and Hamilton County, as an independent community bank, for many years to come,” Blume stated.