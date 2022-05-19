Current Publishing
Letter: Central District residents deserve a voice on city council

Editor,

I live on Emerson Road in Carmel and have lived there for 42 years.

I wanted to see the process moved forward to remove (City Councilor) Bruce (Kimball). It’s sad he’s had a stroke, but he has not served us for 1 1/2 years. This is taxation without representation! We have a process to do this for the president of the U.S., but it is not being done for a city councilor?

If Bruce were a normal citizen at a regular job, he would not have been able to keep getting paid as long as he has, without performing his duties. The Central District has over $45 million (in redevelopment projects) being discussed and we can’t give him our opinions.

We need him removed to give the Central District a voice on the city council again!

Charlie Demler, Carmel


