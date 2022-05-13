Hamilton County receives $1M to resurface roads 

Hamilton County will receive $1 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to improve several roads.

The county received the maximum amount permitted and is required to commit a minimum of $1 million of its own funds.

The program will fund the following resurfacing projects:

193rd Street from Joliet Road to 530 feet east of Six Points Road (Washington Township)

Mule Barn Road from north of S.R. 32 to S.R. 47 (Washington and Adams Townships)

Riverwood Avenue from Cumberland Road to 221st Street (Noblesville Township)

Overdorf Road from Riverwood Avenue to 221st Street (Noblesville Township)

221st Street from S.R. 19 to Riverwood Avenue (Jackson and White River Townships)

The projects total 15.3 miles and have an estimated total cost of nearly $2.2 million. Crews will grind off the pavement surface and replace it with 1.5 inches of new surface material.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which has awarded more than $1 billion since its inception in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.