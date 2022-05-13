Hamilton County receives $1M to resurface roads 

Hamilton County will receive $1 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to improve several roads.
The county received the maximum amount permitted and is required to commit a minimum of $1 million of its own funds.
The program will fund the following resurfacing projects:
- 193rd Street from Joliet Road to 530 feet east of Six Points Road (Washington Township)
- Mule Barn Road from north of S.R. 32 to S.R. 47 (Washington and Adams Townships)
- Riverwood Avenue from Cumberland Road to 221st Street (Noblesville Township)
- Overdorf Road from Riverwood Avenue to 221st Street (Noblesville Township)
- 221st Street from S.R. 19 to Riverwood Avenue (Jackson and White River Townships)
The projects total 15.3 miles and have an estimated total cost of nearly $2.2 million. Crews will grind off the pavement surface and replace it with 1.5 inches of new surface material.
The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which has awarded more than $1 billion since its inception in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.