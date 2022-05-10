Zionsville’s Overley-Worman Park set for ribbon-cutting ceremony

Zionsville Parks and Recreation Supt. Jarod Logsdon is convinced the public will enjoy several amenities in the new Overley-Worman Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, which is open to the public, is set for 9 a.m. May 20.

Overley-Worman Park is a 53-acre park nestled between the Vonterra subdivision and Eagle Creek.

“A former clean-fill site, Overley-Worman Park has topography not common to Boone County and welcomes a lot of firsts to our park system,” Logsdon said. “The park features more than a mile of mountain bike trails that embrace the unique mounds of earth.”

Logsdon said the project was master planned in 2018 through a community engagement process to find out what the public wanted in the park. Construction began with a groundbreaking on March 8, 2021. It will be finished by the ribbon cutting. Logsdon said the park was built through a bond issue and cost just under $4 million.

A 200-foot pedestrian bridge will allow walkers and cyclists to enter the park from the Big-4 Rail Trail.

“The close proximity to the Big-4 Rail Trail is a great gateway to our park system from the south,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon said the course welcomes beginners and has options for cyclists who want to develop more technical skills.

The park also is home to Zionsville’s first disc golf course. The free 18-hole course meanders through the wooded trails along Eagle Creek.

In addition, Logsdon said the park features a 6-acre pond with two fishing piers, dual playgrounds for children up to 12, and both paved and natural trails.

“We tried to minimize our impact to the site, so the only clearing is where we needed to place trails,” Logsdon said.

For more, visit overleywormanpark.com.