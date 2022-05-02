Local Trail Life USA Troop event honors heroes

By Jillian Kurtz

To recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is May 15, Trail Life Troop IN-1685 is hosting the first Peace Officers Memorial Endurance Ruck in Noblesville. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at the Legacy Christian School track, 470 Lakeview Dr., Noblesville.

Participants will have the opportunity to recognize law enforcement officers in the community through rucking, which is a low-intensity interval training workout where participants carry a weighted rucksack to build muscle and endurance.

There will be different interactive activities throughout the 1-mile track for people all ages and abilities. Throughout the four-hour event, one of their goals is to have a blue line flag and an American flag carried around the track by participants at all times.

Trail Life Troop IN-1685 has about 75 boys, most under the age of 11. It is a Christian-based organization where young boys are “engaged in a Troop setting by male mentors where they are challenged to grow in character, understand their purpose, serve their community, and develop practical leadership skills,” according to traillifeusa.com.

Event coordinator and member of Trail Life Troop IN-1685 Andrew Howard, 46, is a volunteer reserve deputy sheriff for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to teach them (the young boys) that there’s something bigger than themselves,” said Howard, who has a full-time job in cybersecurity. “One of the ways we do that is to introduce them to people like veterans, police officers, firefighters, etcetera.”

The event has a virtual component for anyone who want to support the cause but can’t participate in the in-person event.

In-person attendees will receive a T-shirt and a Chick-fil-A lunch. Virtual participants will receive a T-shirt with free shipping. Registration costs range from $30 to $54.

The troop plans to use proceeds to fund outings and donate to other organizations that support the community’s heroes law enforcement officers, according to Howard.

Event sponsorships are still available by contacting Andrew Howard at andrewlhoward@gmail.com.

For more or to register for the event, visit peace-officer-ruck.com.