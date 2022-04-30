Carmel Farmers Market to begin summer season May 7 at Carter Green

When the Carmel Farmers Market opens May 7 for its summer session, patrons can expect a mix of familiar offerings, new vendors and quality products that have become hallmarks of the 24th annual market.

“This is the best curated group of vendors we have ever assembled,” said market president Ron Carter, who has been involved with the nonprofit since its formation. “The mission of our market since our founding in 1998 has been to bring the finest, safest and freshest Indiana-grown foods to the residents of Carmel. We have closely adhered to that mission over the nearly quarter century we have been in business.”

Open every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. through Sept. 24, the summer market at 2 Carter Green will feature 72 vendors selling an array of Indiana-grown products and prepared foods produced in certified kitchens. New vendors include:

Alcomy, an artisanal maker of farm-to-glass cocktail mixers

American Dream Nutbutters, which makes cashew, peanut and almond butters

Eat Surreal, which specializes in small-batch spreads and salads made from whole ingredients

Second Act Sweets, which makes cookies and other baked goods

“This is the very best group of vendors we have had both in quality and variety,” Carter said. “We have also made it a point to make sure that we put our vendors first. It has been our philosophy that if we can source and retain the best vendors, we will be successful.”

Carter also credits the approximately 50 volunteers who help present the Carmel Farmers Market, which is one of the largest of its kind in the state. More than 110,000 guests attended last year’s summer session.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers who curate, produce and manage the market,” Carter said. “The location of the market at Carter Green is the finest market venue in the United States.”

For more, visit carmelfarmersmarket.com.